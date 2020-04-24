Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Adorable Pet Horse And Donkey Crash Jimmy Kimmel Interview

Arnold Schwarzenegger was once again joined by his adorable pets while chatting with Jimmy Kimmel Thursday.

Schwarzenegger’s miniature horse, Whiskey, and his miniature donkey, Lulu, were being fed when Kimmel called, with them constantly nuzzling the actor in a bid to get more food.

Schwarzenegger explained, “They roam around the house. They go upstairs, they go downstairs. They’re all over the place. They watch me when I work out and everything like that. It’s really fantastic.”

Kimmel then asked if his animals were house-trained, as Schwarzenegger insisted they rarely had accidents inside.

The talk-show host also asked Schwarzenegger about his decision to stockpile millions of masks and thousands of ventilators for the state of California during his term as governor between 2003 and 2011.

Schwarzenegger said at the time he was thinking more about preparing for earthquakes and fires.

The star shared, “It takes a certain amount of time and a certain amount of money to put this whole thing together and you have to be very thoughtful and know exactly what you want to go and put together. So we did it, and then it took about $5 billion to keep it up, to keep the storage and to keep it updated and everything.”

He added that he thought some of the PPE was still in storage and had been brought out to help amid the current pandemic.

See more in the clip above.