Keith Urban Throws A Wild Party In New ‘Polaroid’ Music Video

Keith Urban just dropped his latest single.

On Friday, the country singer released his new song “Polaroid” along with a wild music video set at a backyard barbecue that quickly goes off the rails.

RELATED: Keith Urban Debuts ‘Quarantine Hair’ And It’s A Look

“A lot of things have taken on new meaning now,” Urban told Entertainment Weekly in an interview conducted from quarantine. “Somebody sent a joke to me the other day that said, ‘A man walks into a bar… lucky bastard.'”

Urban says, when co-producer Joey Noi brought him the track, “I just loved the feel of it.”

Urban also shared some funny stories from the music video shoot.

“There was a guy and a girl on a swimming pool diving board, and [director Dano Cerny] went out and was repositioning them for the next shot, and they’re getting a little bit closer, and a bit closer, and then this girl is straddling this guy.”

RELATED: Keith Urban Triples Himself For ‘One World’ Performance, Featuring Cameo By Wife Nicole Kidman

The singer thought to himself, Gosh, this is amazing. These people are really, really great going with this.

He then saw the pair later, commenting, “Before the camera was even on, I look over and these guys are pretty much making out on the diving board. I’m like, These are some seriously committed actors right here. They know they’re being filmed and they’re going for it.”

As it turned out, the two were a real-life couple, as were many of the other extras in the video.