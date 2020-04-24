Zoe Kravitz Reveals ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Originally Ended With A Shocking Death

The second season of “Big Little Lies” ended with the Monterey Five — Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern — walking into the police station, presumably to turn themselves in and confess to killing Perry (Alexander Skarsgard).
However, one of the show’s stars has revealed the season initially had a different ending, with a far more shocking conclusion.
“There’s a big thing that got changed. There was someone that was supposed to die, but it wasn’t me, but I don’t know what I’m allowed to say, so I don’t know. But someone did die,” said Kravitz in an interview with Vanity Fair‘s “Little Gold Men” podcast.
RELATED: Zoe Kravitz Talks The ‘Best Part’ Of Married Life, ‘Big Little Lies’ Family
“But I think the way we ended the season was obviously really intriguing, but also everyone got to come together and I think that felt important to everybody because I think that was one of the most powerful things about the end of season 1, is these women and our stories are all quite separate, but kind of finally coming together at the end,” she adds. “So I think that was the reason we went in the direction we did. But I would love to do another season.”
While a third season seems unlikely, Kravitz gushes about her experience on the HBO hit.
“I love that show. I love those people. And I love the response. I love how passionate people are about that show. It makes going to work so much better when you know that people are rooting for you and excited for the thing that you’re working on.”
RELATED: Zoe Kravitz Gushes Over ‘Big Little Lies’ Castmates, Says ‘It’s Important To Be Honest’ In Tell-All Interview
Kravitz will next be seen playing Catwoman opposite Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight in “The Batman”, which was in the midst of production when it was all shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Asked if she’d been staying in shape during quarantine, she joked, “Yeah. So I mean, it’s not like the studio called and said, ‘Don’t get fat, b***h!’ But I had been training now for maybe four or five months and the first couple weeks that I self-quarantined, I remember texting the director, I texted Matt [Reeves] and I was like, ‘We might have to make the catsuit a few sizes bigger when this is over.'”
RELATED: Zoe Kravitz Did Two Months Of ‘Intense’ Training To Play Catwoman In ‘The Batman’
As a result, Kravitz says she “quickly decided to get my s**t together and I’ve been working out virtually with my trainer David Higgins five days a week. And it’s actually been really great because it’s been giving me some kind of structure because I do it at the same time and it also makes the weekends feel like a weekend because I don’t work out on the weekends and it gives me just, oh, it’s a different kind of day. So it’s actually been really great just for my mental health.”
When it comes to her diet, however, she admits she’s embracing an “anything goes” approach.
“Food and wine are kind of the only things bringing me joy right now,” she admits. “So I’m definitely eating whatever the f**k I want. But yeah, try to stay in decent shape so I don’t have to start from scratch.”