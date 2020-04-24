Zoe Kravitz Reveals ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Originally Ended With A Shocking Death

The second season of “Big Little Lies” ended with the Monterey Five — Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern — walking into the police station, presumably to turn themselves in and confess to killing Perry (Alexander Skarsgard).

However, one of the show’s stars has revealed the season initially had a different ending, with a far more shocking conclusion.

“There’s a big thing that got changed. There was someone that was supposed to die, but it wasn’t me, but I don’t know what I’m allowed to say, so I don’t know. But someone did die,” said Kravitz in an interview with Vanity Fair‘s “Little Gold Men” podcast.

RELATED: Zoe Kravitz Talks The ‘Best Part’ Of Married Life, ‘Big Little Lies’ Family

“But I think the way we ended the season was obviously really intriguing, but also everyone got to come together and I think that felt important to everybody because I think that was one of the most powerful things about the end of season 1, is these women and our stories are all quite separate, but kind of finally coming together at the end,” she adds. “So I think that was the reason we went in the direction we did. But I would love to do another season.”

While a third season seems unlikely, Kravitz gushes about her experience on the HBO hit.

“I love that show. I love those people. And I love the response. I love how passionate people are about that show. It makes going to work so much better when you know that people are rooting for you and excited for the thing that you’re working on.”

RELATED: Zoe Kravitz Gushes Over ‘Big Little Lies’ Castmates, Says ‘It’s Important To Be Honest’ In Tell-All Interview