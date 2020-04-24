Jimmy Kimmel’s 5-Year-Old Daughter Does His Makeup With Hilarious Results

Jimmy Kimmel is ready for his closeup, thanks to a makeup makeover from his five-year-old daughter Jane.

In Thursday night’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” monologue, he revealed that was “the reason I look like a ‘My Little Pony’ bunny or something….”

As Kimmel explained, Thursday was “supposed to be Take Your Kid to Work Day, which is kind of every day for a lot of us now. They were originally planning to rename it this year, Take Your Kids to the Breakfast Nook for a Zoom Meeting with No Pants on Day, but they decided to leave it alone.”

To bring his daughter to work, he enlisted her to do his makeup for the show, showing footage of his daughter slathering his face with cosmetics until ultimately telling him that “you look like a girl.”

He thanked his daughter for her efforts. “Who knew my colour palette was Jolly Rancher?”