Jordan Davis Performs His No. 1 Hit ‘Slow Dance In A Parking Lot’ To Close Out ‘Canada Together: In Concert, Presented By TD’

Jordan Davis and more country artists have closed out ET Canada and the CCMA Foundation’s week-long concert series, “Canada Together: In Concert, Presented by TD”.

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter invites fans into his Nashville home for an acoustic performance of his No. 1 hit, “Slow Dance in a Parking Lot”.

Featured on his debut album Home State, the ballad recently became Davis’ third No. 1, following “Singles You Up” and the catchy “Take It From Me”.

The Louisiana native is also celebrating becoming a first-time dad after welcoming daughter Eloise Larkin in late 2019 with his wife Kristen.

While speaking with ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey, Davis says the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has allowed him to slow down and spend much-needed time with his family.

“We’ve been so busy for the past three years,” he says. “And then having a new kiddo, being at home and being able to spend time with them is pretty awesome. I’m just trying to make the most of it.”

But, Davis jokes his wife is ready for him to get back on the tour bus after spending so much time together.

Joining the #CanadaTogether fundraising initiative was a no brainer for the singer, who knows first hand about the impact the pandemic has had on musicians.

“I have so many friends here in town that have lost their jobs or are struggling to find work, he admits. “Anything to come together and help out the less fortunate.”

The concert series is in support of Food Banks Canada and Unison Benevolent Fund’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

Canadians wishing to donate can do so via a one-time or monthly donation option at the CCMA Foundation website, or by texting CCMA to 20222.

The ACM nominee is not slowing down anytime soon with the release of his brand-new single “Detours”.

Written alongside Davis’ singer-songwriter brother Jacob and longtime friend Dave Turnbull, the song chronicles his life journey that eventually brought him to meeting his now-wife.

“For me, meeting my wife was a huge thing that straightened up a lot of roads I was going down,” explains Davis. “Even though you might be off the road you need to be on, there can always be something that gets you back on it. Now, here we are, we got a five-month-old and an amazing wife.”

Davis also released an accompanying autobiographical video for the song, which he admits is a real “tearjerker.”

In addition to Davis’ performance, Canada’s own Gord Bamford, Jess Moskaluke, and Jade Eagleson also performed on Friday’s show.

