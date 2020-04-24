Lucinda Williams Reveals She Wrote A Song About The Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Ryan Adams

Lucinda Williams’ new album, Good Souls Better Angels, will feature a song about the sexual harassment allegations against fellow musician Ryan Adams.

The singer, 67, sat down with The Guardian to discuss her latest records and the tune “Shadows & Doubts”, which she says describes “our quick-to-judge, social-media-led society.”

After admitted the track was about a male celebrity she knew, who was accused of sexual harassment.

“Look, I know Ryan and I know he’s fucked up a lot of things,” Williams said. “He’s one of those people who you can love but he can also piss you off. God knows he’s made enough mistakes.”

Adams has always denied the multiple allegations against him.

“I still love Ryan,” Williams said. “Do I agree with what he did? No.”

Adding, “I’m not trying to say: ‘Oh, poor Ryan, he was all misunderstood.’ I’m just taking the situation and turning it into a song, but I think you can apply it to different things. I don’t want this to seem like I’m completely defending his actions.”

Good Souls Better Angels is out now.