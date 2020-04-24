Alanis Morissette Releases New Single ‘Diagnosis’ About Mental Illness

Alanis Morissette is opening up about mental illness on her latest song.

On Friday, the Canadian singer released her new single “Diagnosis”, which will be featured on her upcoming album Such Pretty Forks In The Road.

On Twitter, Morissette revealed that the song is about post-partum depression and her mental health struggles.

The singer has also released the songs “Reasons I Drink” and “Smiling” from the upcoming album, which was originally scheduled for release next Friday but has since been postponed.