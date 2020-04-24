Reba McEntire Revives Her Sitcom Character For Social Distancing Sketch

It’s like the good ol’ days for “Reba” fans.

This week, the country singer teamed up with her friend Melissa Peterman to revive their characters from the beloved sitcom for a sketch video on Facebook.

The video imagines what Reba and Peterman’s character Barbra Jean would be up to while stuck at home social distancing due to the coronavirus.

“Just wanted to check in and see how you’re holding up during this quarantine,” Reba says.

“Girl, I’m going crazy. I’m hiding in a closet right now because Brock and Henry are driving me bananas,” Barbra Jean responds. “They have painted a giant checkerboard on the living room floor, and then they’re using frozen pizzas as checkers.”

“You might even be a welcome visitor, but we can’t — we’re in quarantine,” Reba tells her, with Barbra Jean promising, “Alright, stay strong. Pretty soon, we’ll be back together again.”