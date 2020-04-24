Paris Hilton Gushes Over Kim Petras’ Stunning ‘Stars Are Blind’ Cover: ‘It Made Me Cry’

Paris Hilton is a huge fan of Kim Petras’ cover of her track “Stars Are Blind”.

Hilton shared a clip of the cover on Twitter, saying it was “so beautiful” it made her cry.

Petras, who included snippets from Pride in the video, replied:

Ughh ilysm u my queeen ! 😭😭💗 https://t.co/WKoi7RQR90 — KIM PETRAS 🐩 (@kimpetras) April 24, 2020

The singer, now 27, became the youngest person to undergo a sex-change operation, at the age of 16.

Hilton recently interviewed Petras at the 2019 Streamys for ET.

The reality TV star revealed she’s a huge fan of the German musician, with them talking about a possible collaboration, insisting it would happen soon and it would have to be great.

See more in the clip below.