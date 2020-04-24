Paris Hilton Gushes Over Kim Petras’ Stunning ‘Stars Are Blind’ Cover: ‘It Made Me Cry’

Paris Hilton is a huge fan of Kim Petras’ cover of her track “Stars Are Blind”.
Hilton shared a clip of the cover on Twitter, saying it was “so beautiful” it made her cry.
Petras, who included snippets from Pride in the video, replied:
RELATED: Paris Hilton Delays Release Of YouTube Documentary Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
The singer, now 27, became the youngest person to undergo a sex-change operation, at the age of 16.
Hilton recently interviewed Petras at the 2019 Streamys for ET.
The reality TV star revealed she’s a huge fan of the German musician, with them talking about a possible collaboration, insisting it would happen soon and it would have to be great.
RELATED: Nicole Richie And Paris Hilton Join Miley Cyrus On ‘Bright Minded’
See more in the clip below.