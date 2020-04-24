Ricky Gervais Tells Celebrities To Stop Lecturing People About Social Distancing

Ricky Gervais isn’t holding back his thoughts on celebrities lecturing normal people on the importance of self-quarantine.

The comedian, 58, chatted with BBC Radio 5 on Friday to promote the upcoming season of “Afterlife” when he got candid about the coronavirus outbreak.

“For a start, you won’t hear me complain — not when there’s [United Kingdom National Health Service] nurses doing 14 hours shifts — and frontline workers carrying on and risking their health,” he began. “I’m fine. Don’t worry about me… I go for walks on Hampstead Heath, and we’ve got a garden.”

RELATED: Ricky Gervais Says People ‘Mistake’ His Jokes For Being A Window To His Soul

Adding, “There are people in high rise blocks with three kids — I can’t complain,” he continued. “This is why millionaires in their mansions with their gym and going for a swim can’t lecture people… People are sick of being lectured, multi-millionaires telling them to clean out their coffee jar and put it in the right bin — they know those celebs are taking private jets to their private islands.”

Gervais then went on to slam the ill-received “Imagine” video fronted by Gal Gadot.

RELATED: Ricky Gervais Reveals Hosting The Oscars Would Be ‘Really Tempting’

“That Imagine video,” Gervais said. “It’s not that bad, they’re probably very nice people.”

“It was an awful rendition,” he joked. “But they might have been doing it for good reasons, to help these ‘normal nobodies’.”

The new season of “Afterlife” is now streaming on Netflix.