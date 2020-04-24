Walk Off The Earth Records New ‘Pokémon’ Theme Song

Pokémon is getting a fresh musical twist from Walk Off the Earth.

On Friday, the Canadian band revealed they have recorded the theme-song for “Pokémon Journeys: The Series”.

Fans can get a taste of the new anthem “Journey Starts Today” in the official trailer for the new animated show.

“When Pokémon asked us to be a part of this project, we were so stoked!” the band said in a statement. “Pokémon has been in our lives since we were kids and now we have this great opportunity to share this experience with our little ones as well as all of the WOTEling fans out there so we couldn’t be more excited.”

“Pokémon Journeys: The Series” premieres June 12 on Netflix, with the full song hitting streaming services the same day.