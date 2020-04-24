Mick Jagger Takes Shot At The Beatles After Paul McCartney Says They Were Better Than The Rolling Stones

Mick Jagger isn’t afraid of keeping the old Rolling Stones vs. Beatles rivalry going.

In a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, the rock star responded to recent comments from Paul McCartney about the two bands.

“[The Stones] are rooted in the blues,” McCartney told Howard Stern in a recent interview. “When they are writing stuff, it has to do with the blues. We had a little more influences. There’s a lot of differences, and I love the Stones, but I’m with you. The Beatles were better.”

In response, Jagger tried to smooth things over, saying “That’s so funny. He’s a sweetheart. There’s obviously no competition.”

But the 76-year-old did have a thing or two to say about the biggest difference between the two classic rock bands.

“The Rolling Stones is a big concert band in other decades and other areas, when the Beatles never even did an arena tour, Madison Square Garden with a decent sound system,” he said. “They broke up before that business started, the touring business for real.”

Jagger continued, “We started doing stadium gigs in the ’70s and [are] still doing them now. That’s the real big difference between these two bands.”

He then added the shot, “One band is unbelievably luckily still playing in stadiums, and then the other band doesn’t exist.”

The Rolling Stones have been on tour for decades, and were scheduled to head out on another leg of their No Filter tour this summer, until it was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The band did manage to perform together remotely during last week’s “One World: Together At Home” special.