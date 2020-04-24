Jane Fonda Hosts Virtual Fire Drill Friday In Honour Of Earth Day

Jane Fonda is bringing back her Fire Drill Fridays despite the entire world being under quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a livestreamed event, the iconic actress will host a virtual FDF in honour Earth Day, with special guest Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate.

Fire Drill Fridays is a protest kick-started by Fonda last year demanding action from political leaders to address the current “climate emergency.” Fonda usually hosts the demonstrations in Washington, but recently moved them to Los Angeles while filming the latest season of “Grace And Frankie”.

According to FDF’s Facebook event, Friday’s discussion will be “about the reality of living in a starkly climate-impacted country. We’ll hear about growing a climate movement from the ground up, African representation in the youth climate strike movement, and the community-based solutions Vanessa is spearheading.”

A number of celebrities have joined Fonda in the fight to end climate change, including, co-star Lily Tomlin, Joaquin Phoenix, Sally Field, Ted Danson, Diane Lane, Piper Perabo, Rosanna Arquette, Gloria Steinem, Casey Willson and 11-year-old actor Iain Armitage. All have been arrested following their involvement.

Fonda has also found herself in cuffs a number of times.

Watch the livestream, set to go live at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT above.