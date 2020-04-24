Michael Bublé Joins Drew And Jonathan Scott To Redo His Late Grandfather’s Home For Beloved Caretaker

Michael Bublé is honouring his late grandfather in a big way.

The Canadian icon joined Drew and Jonathan Scott on the new HGTV Canada show “Celebrity IOU” to redo his grandfather’s home for his former caretaker of eight years, Minette.

“My grandfather was my best friend growing up,” Bublé said in a teaser for the upcoming episode. “He’s my hero.”

According to the singer, his grandfather always wanted to give Minette his home and now, Bublé is fulfilling that that wish.

“Minette is this really compassionate, kind, empathetic human being,” Bublé added. “She became family almost instantly. I can only imagine what it’s going to mean to her.”

Bublé is the latest star to give back to the unsung heroes, Brad Pitt overhauled a home for his makeup artist while Melissa McCarthy did the same for her aunt and uncle.

Bublé’s episode of “Celebrity IOU” airs May 4 on HGTV Canada.