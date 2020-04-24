‘It’s A Dog Life’ In New Disney+ Trailer

Disney+ explores the lives of man’s best friend in a new trailer for “It’s A Dog Life”.

Bill Farmer, the iconic voice of Goofy and Pluto, steps in front of the camera to meet the most heroic dogs. Farmer travels around the U.S. meeting dogs doing incredible jobs that benefit people. Farmer voiced the legendary cartoon dogs for more than 30 years.

Disney+ published a new trailer for “It’s A Dog Life” on Friday, exactly three weeks before the docu-series premiere. The program will air in 10 parts.

“It’s A Dog Life with Bill Farmer” premieres May 15 with new episodes streaming every Friday on Disney+.