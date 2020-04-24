Demi Lovato Takes Swipe At ‘Cancel Culture,’ Asks ‘Where Is The Forgiveness Culture?’

Demi Lovato discussed the harsh cancel culture in an interview with Jameela Jamil for her “I Weigh” podcast.

Lovato was previously criticized for sharing a meme referring to 21 Savage after he was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the U.S. last year.

She then faced an online backlash recently for saying she and Selena Gomez were no longer friends.

DEMI CREATED A FAKE INSTA PAGE TO DRAG SELENA LMAOOOOOOO #demiisoverparty

Lovato told Jamil, “I’ve been cancelled so many times, I can’t even count… the hashtag #DemiIsOverParty, that whole thing. It just doesn’t even affect me anymore.”

“One, it’s not real. I don’t think anyone was ever officially cancelled, otherwise certain people wouldn’t have Grammys today, wouldn’t have Oscars, certain people would be where they are in their positions.”

#DemiLovato addresses cancel culture and the "Demi Lovato Is Over Party" hashtag on @JameelaJamil's "I Weigh" podcast: "I've been cancelled so many times that I can't count. The tag… that whole thing doesn't even affect me anymore."

The singer shared, “Where is the forgiveness culture? I do, to a certain degree – there are some people, if you have used up your second and third chances with a certain topic, you’re cancelled and you should stay cancelled.”

“But if you mess up and you apologize and come forward and say I’ve learned from this, then let that be an example for other people so they can change too,” she went on to say.

“Cancel culture will not work unless people have some sort of mercy. You have to be able to do that. I think if it’s somebody who refuses to learn, just has the entitlement of I can never do any wrong and I can get away with this, then yeah… go ahead and cancel them.”