‘Will & Grace’ Creator Responds To Rumours Of On-Set Tension: ‘It Was Not An Easy Year’

Global‘s “Will & Grace” just said goodbye one last time.

The series finale of the hit sitcom aired Thursday night, capping the revival, but leaving rumours of on-set tension between the cast lingering.

RELATED: ‘Will & Grace’ Series Finale: Where The Four Friends End Up In The Revival

“We always work under this kind of motto that everything’s about the work. It’s just about the work,” co-creator Max Mutchnick told Entertainment Weekly. “And so if we stay true to that, then we just keep you guys out of whatever happened on the set this year because it would have done nothing but get in the way of the stories that we wanted to tell.”

He added, “It was not an easy year, but the permanent legacy of the show is much more important to us than any temporary squabble that would take place on the stage.”

Rumours began to fly about problems after it was reported by TV Line that star Megan Mullally had stepped away from the final season for multiple episodes.

Meanwhile, fans noticed that she and other members of the cast had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

RELATED: ‘Will & Grace’ Cast Talk Best Guest Stars, Worst Kisses & More In Farewell Interview

Mutchnick also talked about the fact that “Will & Grace” was lucky enough to have finished filming the full final season well before the coronavirus shutdown, all thanks to Debra Messing’s contract.

“Oh my God, thank God. It would have been the most unfinished feeling to not get to the end of this season,” she said. “Thank God Debra had it in her contract that we had to be done by Christmas. I finally found the silver lining in that really pain-in-the-ass clause. We did run into trouble with the retrospective that’s airing right after the finale. We weren’t finished with that and that was not easy to get to the finish line with the world shut down.”

Watch full episodes of “Will & Grace” on the GlobalTV.com and the Global TV App.