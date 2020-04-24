Captain Tom Moore Sets Record By Scoring A No. 1 U.K. Single Days Before His 100th Birthday

Captain Tom Moore got an early birthday present days before turning 100.

Moore has captured the hearts and minds of the world after raising nearly $50 million by doing laps around his garden. His fundraising efforts benefit the National Health Service (NHS) in the U.K. Not only has the former British Army office raised a remarkable about of money, but he also set a record in the music world.

Captain Tom Moore. Photo: REUTERS/Peter Cziborra/File Photo

Moore recently contributed to a cover of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” with Michael Ball and the NHS Voices of Care choir. The charity single, which also served to raise money for NHS, racked up combined chart sales of 82,000 units in the U.K. It quickly became the fast-selling single of 2020, even surpassing The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights”.

Moore reacted to the “wonderful news,” according to The Guardian. “My grandchildren can’t believe I am a chart-topper!” he said. “We’re in this together, and I am forever grateful for your support. And this just proves: you’ll never walk alone.’”

“This is the most extraordinary thing,” Ball said. “One of the proudest moments of my career, but it’s not about me, it’s about Captain Tom. Thank you for giving him a No 1 on his 100th birthday. You are the best, God bless ya.”

Moore’s accomplishment makes him the oldest person to ever chart a number one U.K. single. He turns 100 on April 30.