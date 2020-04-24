Kid’s Choice Awards To Go Remote With At-Home Performances From Ariana Grande, BTS And More

The Kid’s Choice Awards are gearing up to go virtual.

The awards show that was supposed to air on March 22 has since been rescheduled for a remote/at-home ceremony, newly titled “Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together”, following the coronavirus pandemic.

Victoria Justice has been announced as the new show’s host, replacing Chance the Rapper, with appearances and performances from Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Camila Cabello, Millie Bobby Brown, Ellen DeGeneres, BTS, Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X, Dove Cameron, David Dobrik, Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke and SSSniperWolf, via video chat. The cast of “Avengers: Endgame” will also make a special appearance.

RELATED: Nickelodeon Postpones Kids’ Choice Awards Due To Coronavirus

Despite having the most music nominations, Taylor Swift is not scheduled to appear.

The awards show will also air in support of No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America. During the show, a $1 million donation will be made in support of those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together” will air Saturday, May 2.