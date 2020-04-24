Eric Church Won’t Tour Until Fans Feel Safe Again: ‘They Have To Feel It’s Okay To Be There’

Eric Church wants to get back on the road performing for fans — just not anytime soon.

In an interview with Associated Press, the country singer, 42, said he has no plans to return to the stage until fans feel safe enough to enjoy themselves.

“When people come back, they have to feel that it’s okay to be there, that they can experience it the way they want to experience it,” Church said. “They should be able to go up and throw their arms around the person next to them. They should not be scared about being three feet away and not six.”

However, Church doesn’t see that happening for at least another year.

“For me, I think it’s summer or fall of ’21,” he added. “I am going on the promise of a vaccine. I’m going on the possibility of a therapeutic that could change the game.”

Church said he’s been looking to the past for an indication of what’s to come, pointing to the last worldwide pandemic — the Spanish Flu, which lasted from January 1918 until December 1920 — and what took place in the years that followed.

“I think about the 1918 pandemic and there’s a reason the Roaring ’20s happened,” said Church. “When people roared, they roared. I believe that will happen again.”

Church previously addressed the COVID-19 pandemic in a video, urging people not to give in to fear and despair.

“Where there once were roars, now there are just echoes. The handshakes and the hugs of yore are now too dangerous,” he said, displaying footage of empty stadiums and streets.

“But I don’t believe in fear,” he continued. “I don’t believe in panic. I don’t believe, in all its complexity, this damn virus has any idea what it’s up against: the American resolve.”