‘Mission: Impossible 7’ And ‘M:I 8’ Delayed Due To Coronavirus: Here Are The New Release Dates

With movie theatres closed amid the ongoing pandemic, our homes have been turned into a cinema in the time of coronavirus, with many films available on VOD or to stream earlier than expected. But those are largely movies that had the unlucky timing of dropping right before social distancing descended upon the nation.

The films slated to arrive in theatres through March, April and May, however, are a different story, and so release dates have been officially postponed for “Black Widow”, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” and “Wonder Woman 1984″, as well as “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”, Pixar’s “Soul” and many, many more.

Below, ET has compiled a handy guide to keep track of the changing release dates, which we will be updating as soon as new dates are announced.

A Quiet Place Part II

Original release date: March 20

New release date: September 4

“To all our A Quiet Place fans, one of the things I’m most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together,” director John Krasinski wrote on social media. “Now is clearly not the right time to do that. As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see this movie… I’m gonna wait to release the film til we CAN all see it together! So here’s to our group movie date! See you soon!”

Antebellum

Original release date: April 24

New release date: TBA

“We look forward to unveiling Antebellum to the global movie-audience once this crisis has calmed,” director Gerard Bush said. “When this is over, we will need movies and the communal, thrilling theatrical experience more than ever and Antebellum will deliver in spades!”

Antlers

Original release date: April 17

New release date: TBA

The Batman

Original release date: June 25, 2021

New release date: October 1, 2021

Black Widow

Original release date: May 1

New release date: November 6

Marvel fans are used to waiting when it comes to Black Widow. Twenty-three MCU films in, fans will finally get the Scarlett Johansson-starring solo outing six months later than planned.

Bob’s Burgers

Original release date: July 17

New release date: April 9, 2021

Candyman

Original release date: June 12

New release date: September 25

A pre-Halloween release for the Candyman reboot does make more sense.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Original release date: May 7, 2021

New release date: November 5, 2021

Dungeons & Dragons

Original release date: November 19, 2021

New release date: May 7, 2022

Elvis

Original release date: October 1, 2021

New release date: November 5, 2021

Baz Luhrmann’s currently untitled Elvis Presley biopic stars Austin Butler as “King of Rock and Roll” and Tom Hanks as his longtime manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

The Eternals

Original release date: November 6

New release date: February 12, 2021

Fast & Furious 9

Original release date: May 22

New release date: April 2, 2021

“It’s become clear that it won’t be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May,” Universal Pictures said in a statement. “We are moving the global release date to April 2021, with North America opening on April 2. While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration. Moving will allow our global family to experience our new chapter together.”

Free Guy

Original release date: July 3

New release date: December 11

The French Dispatch

Original release date: July 24

New release date: October 16

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Original release date: July 10

New release date: March 5, 2021

The Jason Reitman-directed Ghostbusters sequel, which takes place 30 years after Ghostbusters II, has been bumped from its mid-summer release to debut next spring.

Greyhound

Original release date: June 12

New release date: TBD

Infinite

Original release date: August 7

New release date: May 28, 2021

Paramount Pictures has rescheduled the Mark Wahlberg-fronted drama — from director Antoine Fuqua and co-starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Dylan O’Brien and Sophie Cookson — for Memorial Day Weekend 2021.

In the Heights

Original release date: June 26

New release date: June 18, 2021

Lin-Manuel Miranda shared a message from himself, writer Quiara Alegría Hudes and director Jon M. Chu: “We had the best summer of our lives filming In the Heights last year. We gathered in Washington Heights and told this story, on location in this neighborhood, with our neighbors in this community. We couldn’t wait to share it with you.

“But we’re going to have to wait a little longer. With the uncertainty in our world, right now, the release of In the Heights is being postponed. When we can safely gather again, flags in hand, we will be there, enjoying this movie in theaters. We’ll have the premiere uptown. The best summer of our lives, together. Patience & Faith. Paciencia y Fe.”

Judy & Punch

Original release date: April 24

New release date: June 5

Jungle Cruise

Original release date: July 24

New release date: July 30, 2021

King Richard

Original release date: November 25, 2020

New release date: November 19, 2021

Will Smith stars as Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams.

The Lovebirds

Original release date: April 3

New release date: May 22 on Netflix

The Kumail Nanjiani-Issa Rae romantic thriller — about a couple who become unwitting bystanders to a murder — has officially made the move to Netflix.

The Many Saints of Newark

Original release date: September 25

New release date: March 12, 2021

The Sopranos prequel film — which stars James Gandolfini’s son, Michael, in the role his late father made famous — will take place during the Newark riots of ’67, long before the iconic HBO series.

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Original release date: July 3

New release date: July 2, 2021

With Illumination’s Paris studio shut down, “This means we will be unable to finish Minions: The Rise of Gru in time for our planned global releases in late June and early July,” CEO Chris Meledandri said. “While we all grapple with the enormity of this crisis, we must put the safety and protection of our employees above all. We look forward to finding a new release date for the return of Gru and the Minions.”

Mission: Impossible 7

Original release date: July 23, 2021

New release date: November 19, 2021

Director Christopher McQuarrie is remaining on to helm the Fallout follow-up, starring Tom Cruise and his M:I crew alongside franchise newcomers Shea Whigham, Hayley Atwell, Nicholas Hoult and Pom Klementieff.

Mission: Impossible 8

Original release date: August 5, 2022

New release date: November 4, 2022

Morbius

Original release date: July 31

Original release date: July 31

New release date: March 19, 2021

Original release date: March 27

Original release date: March 27

New release date: July 24

"Given the current ever-shifting circumstances we are all experiencing, unfortunately, we have to postpone the worldwide release of Mulan for now," director Niki Caro wrote on Instagram. "Our hearts are with everyone the world over who is affected by this virus, and we hope that Mulan's fighting spirit will continue to inspire those who are working so hard to keep us all safe. Thank you for all of your enthusiasm and support, and I can't wait for the day where we will all get to experience this tale of a girl warrior who became a legend together."

The New Mutants

Original release date: May 15

New release date: TBA

No Time to Die

New release date: TBA No Time to Die https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BIhNsAtPbPI&feature=emb_logo