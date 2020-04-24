Hot Country Knights Get Steamy In ‘You Make It Hard’ Video Featuring Terri Clark

The Hot Country Knights are bringing some heat to the music industry.

Dierks Bentley’s alter-ego and Terri Clark teamed up for the release of “You Make It Hard”. The new song features Bentley’s alter-ego Douglas “Doug” Douglason and Doug’s band. “You Make It Hard” follows the band’s lead single “Pick Her Up” featuring Travis Tritt.

“The passionate duet has soft-focus sonics and a vocal blend dripping in desire,” a press release reads. “That erupts with passion like a waterbed in the night.”

That description cannot be argued, as the music video for “You Make It Hard” oozes with Doug’s unique sex appeal.

The Hot Country Knights will release “one of the most musically satisfying debut albums since 1999, THE K IS SILENT” on May 1.