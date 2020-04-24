Kelly Clarkson’s Adorable Family Shares A Sweet Birthday Message To The Singer

Happy Birthday, Kelly Clarkson!

In honour of the singer’s big day, her sweet little family, Brandon Blackstock, their children River, Remi and stepson Seth, shared an adorable message to Clarkson, all about how special she is.

In the video, posted to “The Kelly Clarkson Show”‘s YouTube page, the foursome huddles together on the driveway of their Montana home where they are quarantining amid the coronavirus outbreak.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Wants Everyone To ‘Focus’ With Latest Kellyoke Cover

“I love you mom, I hope you have a great birthday! I will sing a special song to you when it’s your birthday,” River says before her dad corrects her, “It’s today!”

“Happy birthday. The end!” Remi adds.

“Happy birthday, Baby,” Brandon ends the tribute with. “I love you more than you’ll ever know.”

Clarkson’s family has taken over her show while she films at home, most recently, River and Remi crashed her interview with “Trolls” stars Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake.