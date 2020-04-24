Bella Hadid Poses For Jacquemus Via FaceTime

Bella Hadid got crafty while shooting her new campaign with Jacquemus.

In a spread with the brand, Hadid posed around her house while under quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak and it was all shot, by photographer Pierre-Ange Carlotti, via FaceTime.

In each shot, the model, 23, posed in different outfits showing off the latest designs. In a couple snaps, Hadid posed nude while showing off nothing but a Jacquemus bag.

“Jacquemus 2020 @ Home,” she captioned the spread. “By my angel friends Simón and @blackpierreange… Best few hours. 💛 Reconnecting 💛.”

The stunner previously shared at-home pics from another spread with Vogue Italia.

“Times are changing and working from home has a new meaning,” she captioned her post. “New work for Vogue Italia shot and styled through FaceTime.”

Hadid isn’t the only star to have an “at home” spread, “Euphoria” actress and model Barbie Ferreira also posed.