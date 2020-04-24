Maluma Significantly Ages In ‘ADMV’ Music Video

Maluma has a touching new ballad with an equally emotional music video where he transforms into an elderly man.

Maluma released the visuals for the stripped-down balled “ADMV”, which is an abbreviation of “Amor de Mi Vida,” meaning “Love of My Life”, on Friday. Maluma, 26, had those in mind who are arms reach from their loved ones due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re going through difficult moments. But I hope that with this song, you can feel closer to those who are far away,” he wrote on Instagram. “This song is very special for me, this is something that comes from the heart, it has made me realize the reason I started my career and it makes me think about what will happen in the future,” he added in a press release, per People.