Eminem Spills On An Awkward Moment With Michael Jordan: ‘Come To Detroit So I Can Dunk On You’

Eminem is looking back at an embarrassing moment.

The rapper joined Complex via video chat, while self-quarantining amid the coronavirus outbreak, and spilled on the awkward moment between him and basketball icon Michael Jordan.

“We were talking about doing some kind of shoe together… Everything was cool, he’s super cool, and everything was good until we get to the end of the phone call and I said, ‘Yo man when are you gonna come to Detroit so I can dunk on you.’ And it was crickets,” Eminem explained.

RELATED: Eminem Donates ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ To Detroit Healthcare Workers

Adding, “I don’t remember exactly what he said, but I think he just kinda like, just laughed and I remember getting off the phone going, ‘Oh my god I think I might have just blew it.'”

And he was “mortified” by the encounter.

“Because to me in my head it was a total joke, right?” Eminem continued. “It’s so ridiculous for me to think that I could dunk Jordan, right. So in my head, it’s one of those things that you think is gonna be funnier than when you actually say it. So I don’t know what happened after that.”