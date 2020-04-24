‘Friday Night Lights’ Cast Reunites For Pilot Viewing Party

The cast of “Friday Night Lights” is reflecting on the show’s memorable pilot.

Global Citizen rounded up the cast of “Friday Night Lights” to re-watch the show’s pilot episode. Adrianne Palicki (Tyra Collette), Scott Porter (Jason Street), Derek Phillips (Billy Riggins), Aimee Teegarden (Julie Taylor), Gaius Charles (Smash Williams) and Brad Leland (Buddy Garrity) all took part.

Once the cast figured out how to use Zoom video chat, the stars answered some fan questions and dished on the behind-the-scenes of making the show.

“Friday Night Lights” first premiered in 2006 and was set in the small town of Dillon, Texas.