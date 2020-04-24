Morgan Freeman Shares Message Of Hope Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: ‘Social Distancing Is Not Stopping Us From Coming Together’

Even in a pandemic, Morgan Freeman’s voice remains a beacon of hope.

The iconic actor shared a powerful message to social media on Friday, thanking the entire world for doing their part in stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

“The world is going through one of the most difficult times I’ve ever seen,” he began in the two-minute clip. “We’re scared for our lives, people are fearful about their finances and to make it worse, we’re going through this in isolation. Staying away from our loved ones is incredibly hard.”

Many of you have messaged me asking to hear my thoughts on what is going on in the world today… pic.twitter.com/nAaHWMh9DN — Morgan Freeman (@morgan_freeman) April 24, 2020

He continued, “My friend Nelson Mandela once said, ‘What counts in life is not the fact that we have lived, it is what difference we have made to the lives of others.’ Even in this time of crisis, people are rising up and offering help. People are showing tremendous courage, risking their lives to save the lives of others and keep vital services going. Companies are re-proposing their factories and warehouses to produce and ship medical supplies.”

But Freeman wants you to remain hopeful.

“In this time of instability and fear, remember to cherish the good you see around you,” Freeman added. “Social distancing is not stopping us from coming together. Although it is becoming increasingly difficult, please continue to stay home. As we work to find our new normal, help each other stay strong and hopeful. It’s the most powerful way to make differences in the lives of others. As Mandela said, that’s what really counts in life.”

According to the actor, many of his followers have been asking him to share his thoughts on the pandemic and Freeman finally obliged. “Many of you have messaged me asking to hear my thoughts on what is going on in the world today,” he captioned the post.