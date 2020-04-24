Lisa Simpson Has A Religious Experience In ‘The Simpsons’ Teaser

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Lisa Simpsons is about to face a significant crossroads in life on “The Simpsons”.

“The Simpsons” have a two-part special in the works which suggests Lisa will come face-to-entity with God. A synopsis for the episode, per TV Line, reads: “When Bode (Pete Holmes), a young charismatic new preacher, comes to town and shakes things up at church, Reverend Lovejoy investigates his mysterious past.”

In the teaser above, Lisa takes a next-level meditation lesson from Bode and is transported to the cosmos.

The synopsis for episode two reads: “In Michigan, Reverend Lovejoy uncovers the reason why Bode left and came to Springfield. When the congregation learns of his crime, they must decide whether to banish their new priest.”

Part one of the two-part “The Simpsons” special airs on Sunday, April 26 and will conclude with part two on Sunday, May 3.

All The Times ‘The Simpsons’ Predicted Real Life Events
