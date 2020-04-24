Elvis Duran’s ‘Stay At Home Ball’ Lineup: Alessia Cara, Charlie Puth, Meghan Trainor, Jason Derulo And More

Elvis Duran has a big lineup prepared for the first-ever “Elvis Duran Stay At Home Ball” livestream concert.

Duran is hosting YouTube concert on Friday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The free-to-watch event boasts a star-studded lineup including Alessia Cara, Charlie Puth, Jason Derulo, Jesse McCartney, Lewis Capaldi, Meghan Trainor, Thomas Rhett and Train.

“Stay At Home Ball” also promises special appearances by Bebe Rexha, Hailee Steinfeld, Niall Horan and Pete Wentz.

Viewers can donate electronically to COVID-19 relief efforts during the livestream to benefit the Project C.U.R.E foundation.