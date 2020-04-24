Alec Baldwin Brings Back His Donald Trump Impression To Mock Disinfectant Comments

Donald Trump’s dangerous comments about bleach on Thursday night were enough to bring Alec Baldwin’s “Saturday Night Live” impression of the president back.

In a 3-minute clip posted on Friday, Baldwin’s Trump wanted to “clear up something” about his comments.

He continued to express that he was clearly being sarcastic but the “fake media” blew it out of proportion.

Yet, no worries because he now has the real solution to COVID-19, and the answer is cheeseburgers. “Cheeseburgers make everything normal,” he says in the clip.

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon Calls Alec Baldwin, Pair Talk About Social Distancing, Dealing With Their Kids & More

“Cheeseburgers have always saved my life, cheeseburgers have always picked me up when I am down,” he continues.

While Baldwin’s skit was just to mock Trump, sadly Trump’s suggestion to inject disinfectants was no joke.

“I see the disinfectant — where it knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning?” Trump said.

RELATED: ‘SNL’: Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump Names Joe Exotic As 2020 Running Mate

His comments quickly raised worry, causing manufacturers like Lysol to release statements, “As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route).”

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.