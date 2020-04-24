Forbes Finally Lists Kanye West’s Net Worth At $1.26 Billion But Rapper Says It Is Nearly Double

Forbes has concluded that Kanye West is indeed a billionaire, but the dynamic entertainer asserts he is worth much more money.

The publication announced that West’s team had provided financial documents proving the “Stronger” rapper is a billionaire. Forbes valued West’s net worth at $1.26 billion, but he is reportedly unhappy with those numbers.

“It’s not a billion,” West allegedly texted the publication on Thursday, according to Forbes author Zack O’Malley Greenburg. “It’s $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count.”

“You know what you’re doing,” O’Malley Greenburg adds. “You’re toying with me and I’m not finna lie down and take it anymore in Jesus’ name.”

The documents provided to Forbes show that he has $17 million in cash, $35 million in stocks, $81 million in “buildings and improvements” and $21 million in land. Additionally, West gets about $140 million from his Yeezy fashion brand.

West has raised issues in the past with not being on the list including during an appearance at the 2019 Fast Company Innovation Festival.

“When I did Forbes, I showed them a $890 million receipt and they still didn’t say ‘billionaire,'” West told the audience.