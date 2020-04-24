Colton Haynes Introduces New Cat, Timothée Chalameow

Colton Haynes has adopted a furry friend during quarantine and named him after Timothée Chalamet.

“I was born to be a cat dad,” Haynes shared on his YouTube channel. “Meet my son…Timothée Chalameow :) Also…meet the awkward personalities living inside my head lol. I can’t wait to get back to work haha. Love y’all!”

Yet poor Timothée Chalameow is still adjusting to his new home.

“He attacked me because someone walked up to the door to deliver something,” the “Arrow” alum shared. “He freaked out and attacked me. But the silver lining is he attacked me in a chic way, or at least in a super chic placement.”

Haynes then pointed to his neck, “Look, he attacked me exactly like a sexy vampire bite. I don’t think it’s a bad look to be honest.”

Things then took a more serious note as Haynes looked for cat advice.

“Do you think I should get him declawed?” he asked his fans. “I don’t know if it’s going to be scandalous but man, his claws are insane. He’s an indoor cat, he’s not going to go outside but I don’t know what the protocol on that. Also, he just farted in my face. Wow.”