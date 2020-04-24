Justin Bieber Collaborates On New ‘Song For Canada’, Wonders How ‘Friends’ Characters Would Do In Quarantine

Justin Bieber is cooking up something special with his fellow Canadian artists.

Bieber revealed to RADIO.com that he and other musicians from Canada have collaborated on a new song. The “Yummy” singer is not sure if that information was meant to be publicized, so he refrained from saying more.

“We just did this song for Canada, I don’t know if they’re talking about it right now [or] if I’m supposed to say it, but a bunch of Canadians teamed up and we all collaborated on doing a song,” he dished. “So I’m excited for that to come out.”

Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin are binging on “Friends” as a cleanser between other films while self-isolating in Canada: “It’s like ginger with sushi. It’s so good.”

The Canadian singer, 26, mulled over how the “Friends” characters would handle quarantine.

“I think Phoebe would be going insane right now,” he shared. Of Monica, he theorized, “Because everything’s all clean and she’s like, ‘what am I gonna do now?’” What about Ross? “He’s probably divorced again by now,” Bieber laughed. “He’s been divorced like 50,000 times.”

Bieber also caught up with SiriusXM Hits 1 host Symo to give an update on how he and Baldwin are doing.

