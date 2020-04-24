Tiffany Haddish Lists What She Looks For While Swiping Through Bumble

Tiffany Haddish is single and having “fun” but she did let fans in on what she is looking for in a partner.

The comedian spoke with E!News where she dished on what qualities she looks for when swiping through the dating app Bumble.

“Pictures with no smiles at all…Pictures where they look really dirty…If they don’t have a job,” Haddish listed as turn-offs.

An entrepreneur is high on her list but also just someone who is “responsible.”

“I don’t care what his race is, good hygiene…and when I say responsible, I mean that credit score gotta be right too,” she continued. “Also, he needs to have his own situation—career, business, something going on.”

Just recently the “Girls Trip” actress when on a virtual date with Common all to support Bumble’s Community Grants Program as part of a “pay it forward” initiative.

The two reportedly donated $50,000 to the cause.