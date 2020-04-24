Kaley Cuoco Teases On Life In Quarantine With Her Husband: ‘He’s Out’

Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook only moved in together last month but she jokes that 30 days is plenty.

Cuoco caught up with “Conan” on Thursday to dish on life in isolation amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The actress told host Conan O’Brien that moving in with Cook has been quite the adjustment.

“We just officially moved in together after four years of being [together,]” Cuoco told O’Brien. “Isn’t that crazy?”

“I mean, everyone has a million opinions about what we do, right? But, they were very just shocked we didn’t live together,” Cuoco continued. “But it’s been great. Now, we just moved in together during the quarantine, and I like him. Isn’t that great?”

Yet Cuoco joked that she and Cook will no longer be living together once lockdown restrictions ease up.

“He’s out. This is just for the quarantine,” the “Big Bang Theory” actress teased. “I don’t want to give the wrong impression here.”

Cuoco and Cook got engaged on Nov. 30, 2017, on Cuoco’s 32nd birthday. They got married on June 30, 2018 but lived apart while building their dream home.