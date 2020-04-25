Jonas Brothers Share Quarantine Confessions With Jimmy Fallon

The Jonas Brothers paid a virtual visit to Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” on Friday, and played a game that Fallon called “Quarantine Confessions”.

Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas each shared a confession of something embarrassing they’d done while quarantining, with one revealing he forgot to wear pants to a Zoom meeting, another who talks to his dog like it’s a person, and another who’s become hooked on 90 Day Fiancé.

RELATED: Jonas Brothers Debut Trailer For Second Documentary ‘Happiness Continues’

Among the other tidbits viewers discovered: one of the brothers is “a shorts guy,” and Fallon ate an entire pint of ice cream in his sleep.

In another portion of the interview, Nick revealed he created a workout set to the annoyingly catchy “Baby Shark”, and enlisted his brothers and Fallon to give it a try.