Jeff Goldblum Hit With Backlash Over Comments About Islam During ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

Jeff Goldblum has become engulfed in controversy over some remarks he made during Friday night’s broadcast of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”.

With the queens sporting outfits featuring a patriotic “stars-and-stripes” theme, guest judge Goldblum spoke with Iranian-American contestant Jackie Cox.

Goldblum asked Cox, a Muslim, if she was religious. “I am not,” Cox replied. “To be honest, this outfit really represents the importance that visibility for people of religious minorities need to have in this country.”

Goldblum asked, “Is there something in this religion that is anti-homosexuality and anti-woman? Does that complicate the issue? I’m just raising it and thinking out loud and maybe being stupid.”

“I’m here, and I deserve to be in America just as much as anyone else.” Thank you for your bravery, @JackieCoxNYC – we’re so happy you’re here. ❤️#DragRace pic.twitter.com/aVCFXNKHHx — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) April 25, 2020

Goldblum’s remarks kicked off a discussion about Islam among the other judges, with RuPaul commenting that drag has “always shaken the tree, so to speak,” adding, “There are so many different layers to this presentation. If it was ever going to be done, this is the stage to do it.”

Cox agreed that “it’s a complex issue” and admitted to “misgivings about the way LGBT people are treated in the Middle East.”

Goldblum’s comments were hit with backlash on social media, with some accusing him of being Islamophobic.

Jeff Goldblum and that isalmophobic comment… dude what the fuck is going on rn????#dragrace pic.twitter.com/6oEUnwRmt2 — 🍷 Pirgoies 🔪 (@quiet_spheres) April 25, 2020

why tf did jeff goldblum think that was an appropriate thing to bring up #dragrace pic.twitter.com/GaaVtErqk4 — ares (@gobeheroes) April 25, 2020

re: jeff goldblum on #RPDR12 that question wouldn’t have happened to any other queen, of any other race. they are exploiting her on the stage in such a gross way by making her defend an entire religion she already said she doesn’t practice????? fucked up. — tw*tter’s hot wife (@nicolahearts) April 25, 2020

Really Jeff Goldblum? In the month of Ramadan 🙄. Focus on that pedo you like to defend and don’t worry about stuff you don’t have the nuance to speak about. pic.twitter.com/HINQF1sezj — LisaBiased (@prettyhazzard) April 25, 2020

However, there were also those who came to Goldblum’s defence, explaining that he was simply asking a question.

jeff goldblum asked jackie a genuine and complicated question about faith, respected her answer and how difficult it is for her, called her look beautiful and amazing and apparently he’s islamophobic? okay. — maia marianne (@maiamarianne_) April 25, 2020

Uhhh…. people are actually saying Jeff Goldblum is islamphobic??? — 𝐉𝐱. ¹¹ (@Jaeoneit) April 25, 2020

Why Jeff Goldblum has received backlash from this is beyond me. He asked a perfectly acceptable question to Jackie regarding her attire and the symbolisation of why she decided to wear it on the run way. He was both brave and valid to ask the question ! — Ian Banham (@Ian_banham) April 25, 2020

