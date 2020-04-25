Dolly Parton Was Secretly A Producer On ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ And Fans Are Freaking Out

By Brent Furdyk.

CPImages
CPImages

Just when fans thought they knew everything there was to know about Dolly Parton comes a new revelation: she was secretly one of the producers of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”.

As The Independent reported, one of the production companies behind the beloved cult hit was Sandollar Entertainment, the company that Parton founded alongside business partner Sandy Gallin — so even though her name wasn’t listed in the credits, Parton was technically a producer.

In addition to Buffy, Sandollar has also produced such projects as the films “Father of the Bride” and “Fly Away Home”, as well as Parton’s recent anthology series for Netflix, “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings”.

When “Buffy” fans learned of Parton’s connection to the series, they were downright shook. Check out a sampling of the reaction on Twitter.

Comments

