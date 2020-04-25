Dolly Parton Was Secretly A Producer On ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ And Fans Are Freaking Out

Just when fans thought they knew everything there was to know about Dolly Parton comes a new revelation: she was secretly one of the producers of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”.

As The Independent reported, one of the production companies behind the beloved cult hit was Sandollar Entertainment, the company that Parton founded alongside business partner Sandy Gallin — so even though her name wasn’t listed in the credits, Parton was technically a producer.

In addition to Buffy, Sandollar has also produced such projects as the films “Father of the Bride” and “Fly Away Home”, as well as Parton’s recent anthology series for Netflix, “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings”.

When “Buffy” fans learned of Parton’s connection to the series, they were downright shook. Check out a sampling of the reaction on Twitter.

I was today years old when I found out that dolly parton was an uncredited executive producer on buffy the vampire slayer — john rentoul is a vampire (@sazza_jay) April 22, 2020

I just found out that Dolly Parton was an uncredited–but important–producer on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and I AM SHOOK Y'ALL. We do not deserve Dolly Parton, tbh. https://t.co/3lQaGsdBz9 — Matthew Calcara 🦄 (@MattCalcara) April 25, 2020

What the wet hellllllllhttps://t.co/ISErnQYluk — Wicked Witch of the West Coast (@PdxPestle) April 25, 2020

ACA-SCUSEME???? 😍😍😍https://t.co/zOtaF2z5Ld — You Turn The Page, You Wash Your Hands (@jvfriedman) April 24, 2020

OH MY GODhttps://t.co/uwVkiqceUr — Mark MacKillop (@mark_mackillop) April 25, 2020