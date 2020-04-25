Anderson Cooper Moved To Tears Interviewing Woman Who Lost Her 32-Year-Old Husband To Coronavirus

Anderson Cooper couldn’t maintain his composure while interviewing Katie Coehlo, who spoke to the CNN anchor about losing her husband to COVID-19 at age 32.

Telling Cooper of the “indescribable” pain she is now going through, Coehlo said, “My husband should not have died Wednesday morning. But he did.”

According to Coehlo, her husband didn’t “fall under any” of the categories that would have made him at-risk, explaining that his job as a probation officer possibly made him more susceptible to becoming infected.

Although he was “feeling scared and not wanting to go” to work, he had no choice given that his role was deemed essential.

In March 25, Jonathan tested positive COVID-19 and was admitted to hospital the following day after his symptoms worsened. He was intubated a few days later.

He passed away on April 22 after 28 days in the hospital, 20 of which were spent on a ventilator.

The morning he died, Coehlo found a goodbye letter he had written on his phone. “I love you guys with all my heart and you’ve given me the best life I could have ever asked for,” he wrote, as Cooper struggled to hold back tears.

“It’s okay,” she told Cooper. “Jonathan was good with words, huh?”

Speaking of the couple’s two children, aged 2 and 10 months, she tearfully added, “They don’t know that they lost the greatest human being and they’ll only know their dad through pictures and videos.

Donations can be made to the GoFundMe account set up for the family.