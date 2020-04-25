Lizzo Song Removed From ‘Rock Band’ Video Game Due To Racial Slur

One of Lizzo’s biggest hits will get the heave-ho from “Rock Band 4” over concerns that it encourages players of the musical video game to use a racial slur.

Although the game was released several years ago, the songs are regularly updated with new tracks, one of which has been Lizzo’s “Juice”.

The track will be pulled from the game due to the lyric, “The juice ain’t worth the squeeze if the juice don’t look like this / Hold up, n***a, please / Don’t make me have to take your b***h.”

RELATED: Lizzo Celebrates Her Booty In Lingerie: ‘It’s Been A Long A** Day’

Due to the way the game works, fans need to sing the complete lyric in order get the best possible score.

The game’s Twitter account announced that the song “is being pulled from the store and we will be releasing an updated version as soon as possible, likely late next week. Apologies for any inconvenience.”