Timothée Chalamet And Lily-Rose Depp Split After Dating For More Than A Year

Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp have reportedly gone their separate ways, with Us Weekly reporting the “Call Me By Your Name” star and the actress daughter of Johnny Depp have broken up after more than one year of dating.

According to the magazine, a source has confirmed that Chalamet, 24, and Depp, 20, had called it quits.

Additional confirmation seemingly comes from British Vogue, reports Us Weekly, which noted in its profile on Chalamet for its May 2020 issue that he’s “single.”

Reports first emerged that the couple were an item back in October 2018, when they were spotted kissing while out in public together in New York City.

In September 2019, steamy photos emerged of the pair making out on a yacht in Capri, Italy.