Bill Maher Welcomes Jay Leno To ‘Real Time’ To Riff On Jussie Smollett, Lori Loughlin & More

Jay Leno made on Friday’s edition of “Real Time with Bill Maher”, with Maher and the former host of “The Tonight Show” touching on a wide range of topics.

Unlike previous visits to Maher’s show since the coronavirus pandemic, Leno appeared in person — sort of.

After the pair chatted a bit virtually, Leno yelled, “Bill, I’m in your backyard. Behind you, turn around,” with Leno seen in the background several metres away. “Gotta keep six feet apart,” Leno yelled.

RELATED: Bill Maher Slams The Media For ‘Panic Porn’ Coverage Of Coronavirus Pandemic That Could Help Trump’s Re-election Bid

“I don’t want to give away where you live exactly, because there’s crazy people out there,” Maher joked. “But I think people know you’re a very successful guy, so let’s just say somewhere in the Southern California area where the very rich people live. I live in a similar kind of neighbourhood.”

During their conversation, Leno delivered some monologue-style jokes about how celebrities are responding to being in quarantine. Disgraced “Empire” star Jussie Smollett, he quipped, had two guys “beat him up on FaceTime.”

Later in the show, Maher took a swipe at “Tiger King” — watch: