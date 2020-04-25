Sarah McLachlan And Her Daughter Perform ‘Angel’ In Honour Of Nova Scotia Victims

Sarah McLachlan and her daughter, India Ann, are paying tribute to the lives lost in the Nova Scotia tragedy.

In a video posted on Facebook, McLachlan paid tribute to her home province.

“I am heartbroken by the tragic news in my home province of Nova Scotia. This devastating loss of life is unfathomable and my heart goes out to the victims and their families, first responders, and the entire community that has been affected by these senseless acts of violence. While I know that no words can take away the pain, I am sending love and peace to all,” she captioned the video.

The award-winning singer was then joined by India Ann, 18, for a rendition of “Angel”.

Last Saturday, Gabriel Wortman, 51, went on a two-day shooting rampage dressed as an RCMP officer. There were 22 victims, making it the worst mass shooting in Canadian history.

A number of public figures have expressed their condolences including Queen Elizabeth and Jann Arden.