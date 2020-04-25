Phoebe Waller-Bridge Reveals She’s Quarantining With The Phallus Wall From ‘Fleabag’

Phoebe Waller-Bridge made a virtual appearance on “The Graham Norton Show” from her London home, where she and her sister are quarantining together.

During the conversation, Waller-Bridge confirmed to host Graham Norton that the “wall of penises” from the first season of “Fleabag” is in her house.

“It is in my house, yes,” said Waller-Bridge of the wall of phalluses created by Olivia Colman’s character for her art “Sexhibition” in the show. “They’re all here keeping me company.”

She added, “I’m hoping it will eventually become a hat stand or something adorable like that.”

As she explained, the penis wall — which greets visitors when they come to the front door — wasn’t meant to be a permanent addition to the home’s decor

“My sister and I live here and when we put it there at first, we were like, it would be temporary. And then you know when you just put something down at your house? You don’t think about it for ages and then it just becomes invisible to you and then you forget that you have 12 massive penises at your front door,” she said.

She recalled recently opening the door for a delivery and realized she was “knocking against” the prop.

“I suddenly saw them again for the first time in ages and I was like, ‘Oh, God. I’m so sorry,”‘ she said. “And he just looked me dead in the eye and went, ‘It’s art. Never apologize for art.'”