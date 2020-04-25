Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting First Child Together

By Jamie Samhan.

Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM
Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM

Finally, some good news to get you through the weekend.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their first child together sources have confirmed to People.

RELATED: ‘Back To The Future’ Writer Settles Debate After Chris Pratt And James Gunn Get Involved

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star and Schwarzenegger wed last June in a small ceremony in Montecito, California and were keen to “expand their family as soon as possible.”

Pratt is already father to Jack, 7, who he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

RELATED: Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Hosting A Virtual Fireside Chat About ‘The Gift Of Forgiveness’

Currently, Pratt and Schwarzenegger are self-isolating at home as the children’s book author had to stop her book tour due to coronavirus. She has been busy baking up a storm and sharing her recipes on Instagram including banana bread and strawberry shortcake.

ET Canada has reached out to Pratt’s rep for comment.

 

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP