Gigi Hadid Cries Happy Tears Over ‘Cake Boss’ Birthday Cake

Gigi Hadid celebrated her 25th birthday on Friday with the help of family and friends.

The supermodel did have a more laid back celebration but was surprised with a cake from “Cake Boss” star Buddy Valastro.

In a collection of photos shared on Instagram, Hadid showed off an impressive bagel shaped cake.

RELATED: Gigi Hadid Gets Interviewed By Taylor Swift & Other Celeb Friends On The Cover Of ‘Harper’s Bazaar’

“The icing on the perfect quarantine bday was finding out my surprise everything-bagel-cake was made by the one and only Cake Boss @buddyvalastro who I have watched for over a decade,” Hadid wrote. “I CRIED REAL TEARS! BUDDY! This is a dream come true. I can’t believe you made this cake for me while the bakery is closed. It means more to me than you know, and when we hopefully meet some day you will truly know that there almost isn’t an episode I’ve missed.”

RELATED: Gigi Hadid Claps Back At Jake Paul After He Disses Zayn Malik For Turning Down Invitation To Hang Out

She added, “10/10 would be a Carlo’s intern whenever needed.”

Valastro shared a picture of the cake on his own page, writing, “Happy 25th Birthday @gigihadid meant “everything” 🥯 to us making your day extra sweet.”

Other pictures Hadid shared included brunch with her siblings Bella and Anwar and her mother Yolanda who made the Dutch breakfast poffertjes (little pancakes).