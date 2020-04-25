‘Price Is Right’ Announcer George Gray Hospitalized After Suffering 3 ‘Massive’ Heart Attacks

George Gray, announcer for “The Price Is Right”, has been hospitalized after suffering a series of “massive” heart attacks.

According to TMZ, the 53-year-old woke up Monday with chest pains. Initially dismissing his discomfort as indigestion, his symptoms worsened enough for his wife to call 911, and he was rushed to a hospital.

TMZ’s sources say “he suffered the first massive heart attack in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.”

He was then taken into surgery where two attempts to place a stent into one of his arteries. While at the hospital, Gray then suffered a second heart attack and was taken back into surgery in order to try to place a third stent. While on the operating table, he then suffered a third heart attack.

As a result, Gray underwent a quadruple bypass and was taken to the ICU, listed in critical condition.

However, Gray’s rep told TMZ that his condition has since been upgraded to stable.

According to Gray himself, if not for the COVID-19 pandemic he believes he wouldn’t have survived. That’s because he and his wife had been planning to be in Thailand this month, celebrating their anniversary; had he suffered those heart attacks there, he believes he wouldn’t have made it.