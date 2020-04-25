CNN Partners With ‘Sesame Street’ For COVID-19 Town Hall Aimed At Kids

“Sesame Street” has teamed up with CNN for “The ABC’s of COVID-19,” a town hall directed toward children and parents that aired on Saturday, April 25.

Moderated by Big Bird and CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Erica Hill, the 90-minute broadcast featured a mix of medical experts and “Sesame Street” characters answering questions about the coronavirus submitted by families.

The questions covered a wide range of topics, ranging from education to overcoming anxiety to appropriate levels of screen time while families are in quarantine.

Viewers experienced Elmo demonstrating the proper way to wash hands, while Oscar the Grouch was able to see the brighter side of the crisis in a PSA touting the benefits of social distancing. “This social distancing thing is kind of a grouch’s dream!” said Oscar.

“I don’t want to be anywhere near you!” @oscarthegrouch is discovering the perks of social distancing. “This social distancing thing is kind of a grouch's dream.” #CNNSesameStreet https://t.co/XTrBRtkCGu pic.twitter.com/3Z9iMhNQQi — CNN (@CNN) April 25, 2020

In a particularly poignant moment, Big Bird recalled his complicated emotions when shopkeeper Mr. Hooper died, the subject of a famous 1983 “Sesame Street” episode focusing on grief.

“When I lost my friend Mr. Hooper, I felt sad and confused,” Big Bird said. “I didn’t know what to do, but luckily I had my friends and my family there to help me. It’s important to remember that we’re all in this together, to help and to care for each other, and to lift each other up.”