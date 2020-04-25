Dax Shepard Performs Surgery On Himself While On The Phone With His Doctor

Desperate times call for desperate measures.

In a video filmed by Kristen Bell, her husband Dax Shepard decided to do surgery on himself instead of heading to the professionals.

Shepard broke his hand and removed the pin while on the phone with his doctor.

RELATED: Kristen Bell Explains Why Quarantining With Dax Shepard Has Been Hard (Exclusive)

“We’re on day ‘I can do my own surgery’ of quarantine,” Bell captioned the video.

“Oh yep, that feels weird,” he said while pulling the metal pin out. “There’s no blood spurting anywhere…I’m coming for your job, doctor. I’m going to add pin removal to my resume.”

RELATED: Kristen Bell Says She And Dax Shepard Have Been ‘At Each Other’s Throats’ During Self-Isolation

“Am I the worst patient you ever had?” the “Armchair Expert” host questioned his doctor.

In the background Bell and Shepard’s daughters, Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5, can be heard asking, “Can I see the pin? Is it covered in blood?”

Shepard was recently self-isolating at a friend’s empty apartment after returning home from travelling. The family made the choice to have him isolate separately until they knew he was symptom-free.